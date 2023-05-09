By Lukman Olabiyi

Arrangements has been concluded by the Harmony Green Girls, Class of 83 of New Era Girls Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of graduating from the school.

In a statement signed by Modupe Omogiafo -Okunnu, and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, maintained that they would be using the opportunity to celebrate the institution where they were groomed as girls to develop their innate talents and potentials to the fullest, which accordingly acts as the foundation for their various illustrious careers and achievements in life.

The statement, which further disclosed that the event scheduled to hold on from May 12 -14, 2023, will be celebrated by all students who attended the school from 1978 -1983 and other well wishers.

“Activities lined up for the event would include career session aimed at helping students identify their strengths, weaknesses and matching them with their skills and interests in order to find the ideal career fit for them and health seminar where professionals will educate on having a healthier life”, Omogaifo-Okunnu stated.

The statement further intimated that other programmes include visit to the Pacelli School, a Jumat and interdenominational service and fund raising for school projects.

She also recalled that the school is named after a Club in Breadfruit Church in which the founders thought fit to found a secondary school for girls only.