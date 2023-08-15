By Lukman Olabiyi

The Nigerian Navy has reiterated its commitment to protect the territory shores of Lagos State.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, reiterated the organisation commitment at a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, at the Lagos House Marina.

Ogalla who led his some of his high ranking officers to the governor, said the state being the commercial nerve center of the country need an enabling environment to thrive for the benefit of Lagosians and the country at large.

While acknowledging the many supports of the state government to the operations of Naval officers in Lagos, Vice Admiral Ogalla, appealed to Governor Sanwo-olu to speed up documents of the land gifted to the Nigerian Navy at Topo Badagry for staff quarters in due course.

He promised that his administration would prioritize security of lives and property on the nation’s waterways.

Responding, Governor Sanwo-olu who expressed satisfaction on the operations of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos and charged them to continue synergize with other security formations to provide maximum security for Nigerians.

Governor Sanwo-olu promised the state government continued support in all ramifications to improve the working conditions of the Naval officers.

The governor assured that road rehabilitation in Navy Town, Old Ojo road, Buba Marwa and Lagos Badagry expressway would be completed soon to decongest traffic on Apapa port road.