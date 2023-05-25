By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Góvernór Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured that his administration will continue to improve the business climate and make doing business in the state a highly rewarding experience.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the commissioning and handover of the Ikosi International Fruit Market, Ikosi, Kosofe Local Council Development Area in Lagos on Thursday.

He reassured Lagos residents that his administration “will not renege on our promises and commitment to build a Greater Lagos that works for all irrespective of tribe, religion and social backgrounds.”

Sanwo-Olu also tasked residents of the state to take good and proper care of government’s assets so that generations coming behind can see that the government has provided facilities for use of all the people.

He also advised the leadership of the LCDA, the leadership of the market and all those that will carry out trading activities in the facility, “to ensure proper maintenance of the market facilities and always keep the environment in high state of cleanliness in line with relevant rules and regulations.”

Noting that the market “is one of several examples of people- oriented and development projects that have been initiated and actualized by LCDAs across the state,” the governor commended the Executive Chairman, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada, and all members of her management team for the successful completion and delivery of the historical International Model Market.

According to him, “The commissioning of this project was included in the programme of activities that will usher in our administration’s second term, in recognition of its socio-economic significance and evolution since 1973 when it came into existence.”

Sanwo-Olu, who described the fruit market as “the real examples of initiatives of grassroots democracy and socio-economic growth”, said “that the market, which is a hub for fruit trading, has had an invaluable impact on the economy of Lagos as it serves as one of the focal points of economic activities in the state.”

He noted that facilities provided in the market include a “300KVA standard generator for power supply, 150,000 litres water supply (‘’50’’ 3000litre tanks), four waste disposal points, 40,000 litres capacity fire extinguishers, which is attached to more than 11 fire points, 120 units of public toilet, and 10 bathrooms.

“With all of these facilities, trading will be carried out in a conducive environment that guarantees pleasant shopping experience.”

