Says his administration intends to improve the lot of women

By Merit Ibe, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said he does not control either the police or the army.

The governor, who spoke on Arise TV on the issue of creating a state policy to beef up security in the states, said: “I didn’t have control; I don’t control the police and army. We have been in the conversation. Just to create state police, we have been on it for four years.

Speaking on the Endsars incident at Lekki tollgate, he said: “I went to all the hospitals; I went out at 12 midnight that day, and I saw things for myself, and I reported what I saw 8 o clock the following morning (October 21, 2020). At 10 o’clock, things could have changed, but I reported what I saw, and I would not deny what I didn’t see to what people wanted me to say.

“And I want to speak to the youths, and say that indeed, I am a father, I’m a leader, I’m a man that truly understands the pain that parents bear. The challenge that you have as a young person, I have been in that situation. At 25, I had a small company that crashed at 26. I’ve lost money before, I understand what it is for a young person to be out there, sweating yourself out and not being able to meet up. So, I would be the last person that would mess them (the youths) up.

The governor said he was concerned about getting verified information on what happened on October 20, 2022, when the Nigerian army opened fire on unarmed civilians instead of the social media posts.

Sanwo-Olu pleaded that everyone should drop the question of ‘who gave the order’ and engage in a role-play or put themselves in his situation.

He added that it is not in his position and space to order the military to go to the Lekki tollgate just like in the case of what happened during the presidential election.

He also said his administration has achieved so much and would do much more if reelected.

“There is so much that we have been able to accomplish over the last four years, and much more we can achieve over the next four, with your support. “

The governor, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, spoke on the intentional moves by the administration to improve a lot of women in the state., saying women are a special being that needs to be encouraged in all aspects.”

“We are with you, together we can bring an ecosystem.

“In the last three to four years, we have opened four maternal maternity. We are intentional to improve the lot of our women.”