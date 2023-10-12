By Doris Obinna
IWOSAN Lagoon Hospitals, Lagos, has
launched a new state-of-the-art medical facility
in Victoria Island.
The multi-specialty hospital has a team of
healthcare experts, advanced technology-driven
medical equipment, including a Catheterization
Laboratory (Cath Lab) and a Magnetic Reso-
nance Imaging (MRI) scan.
The 27-bed facility offers a wide range of
primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare ser-
vices.
Its Managing Director, Dr. Ayobami Kuyoro
said: “Our vision at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals is
to build a consistently patient-first, world-class,
healthcare services provider network catering to
the teeming needs of the populace, which is why
we have commissioned this new facility.
“As a hospital that is known for advanced and
innovative technology, the facility includes ad- vanced diagnostic imaging services such as the
MRI, a Digital X-ray which captures clearer and
more accurate images, Cath Lab, amongst oth- ers.
“With these, we aim to reduce the wave of
medical tourism and provide Nigerians with
more accessible and quality health care servic-
es.”
Clinical Head, Interventional Cardiology Programme and Director, Cardiac Catheteriza-
tion Lab, Dr Olurotimi Badero, said: “With the
team of healthcare specialists and functional
equipment, the new hospital is well-equipped
to improve treatment outcomes especially in
Cardiac Care in Nigeria. As a facility operating
with international standards, we are confident
in improving patient satisfaction and ensur-
ing that all our clients can access the all-round
treatment and recuperation.”
In its efforts to ensure quality healthcare de-
livery, facilities in the Iwosan Lagoon Hospi-
tals group became the first in sub-Saharan Af-
rica to receive the Gold Seal of Approval of the
Joint Commission International (JCI), a glob-
ally recognised accreditation that provides hos-
pitals with the capacity to improve standards of
care, staff education and development to core
safety standards. The Ikeja and Ikoyi facilities
have consistently received the Gold Seal of
Approval from the organisation for successive
periods, signifying their continuous adherence
to international best practices.
This achievement, according to the manage-
ment, serves as a testament to their dedication
to deliver safe and efficient patient care.
Other key services provided at the new hos- pital include; general surgery, critical care &
emergency, obstetrics.