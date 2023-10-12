By Doris Obinna

IWOSAN Lagoon Hospitals, Lagos, has

launched a new state-of-the-art medical facility

in Victoria Island.

The multi-specialty hospital has a team of

healthcare experts, advanced technology-driven

medical equipment, including a Catheterization

Laboratory (Cath Lab) and a Magnetic Reso-

nance Imaging (MRI) scan.

The 27-bed facility offers a wide range of

primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare ser-

vices.

Its Managing Director, Dr. Ayobami Kuyoro

said: “Our vision at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals is

to build a consistently patient-first, world-class,

healthcare services provider network catering to

the teeming needs of the populace, which is why

we have commissioned this new facility.

“As a hospital that is known for advanced and

innovative technology, the facility includes ad- vanced diagnostic imaging services such as the

MRI, a Digital X-ray which captures clearer and

more accurate images, Cath Lab, amongst oth- ers.

“With these, we aim to reduce the wave of

medical tourism and provide Nigerians with

more accessible and quality health care servic-

es.”

Clinical Head, Interventional Cardiology Programme and Director, Cardiac Catheteriza-

tion Lab, Dr Olurotimi Badero, said: “With the

team of healthcare specialists and functional

equipment, the new hospital is well-equipped

to improve treatment outcomes especially in

Cardiac Care in Nigeria. As a facility operating

with international standards, we are confident

in improving patient satisfaction and ensur-

ing that all our clients can access the all-round

treatment and recuperation.”

In its efforts to ensure quality healthcare de-

livery, facilities in the Iwosan Lagoon Hospi-

tals group became the first in sub-Saharan Af-

rica to receive the Gold Seal of Approval of the

Joint Commission International (JCI), a glob-

ally recognised accreditation that provides hos-

pitals with the capacity to improve standards of

care, staff education and development to core

safety standards. The Ikeja and Ikoyi facilities

have consistently received the Gold Seal of

Approval from the organisation for successive

periods, signifying their continuous adherence

to international best practices.

This achievement, according to the manage-

ment, serves as a testament to their dedication

to deliver safe and efficient patient care.

Other key services provided at the new hos- pital include; general surgery, critical care &

emergency, obstetrics.