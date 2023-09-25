By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver judgment in petitions challenging the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The tribunal is sitting amidst tight security at the Roseline Omotosho Court House, Ikeja.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Governor of Lagos State in the March 18 poll, Dr Abdulazeez Adediran, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, filed the petitions.

Security operatives took over the courthouse’s main entrance, screening journalists, lawyers, and others before they could gain access.

Securing operatives prevented a number of people from entering the premises.

The Justice Arum Ashom-led, tribunal communicated the judgment date to parties in the petition on Saturday.

Counsel to the parties had, on August 12, adopted their final written addresses.

Adediran, in his petition, alleged that the governor presented a forged West African School Certificate he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adediran also accused Hazmat of not including an oath declaration in the INEC Nomination Form EC9.

He added that APC did not comply with the Electoral Act when nominating Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

Rhodes-Vivour, in his petition, also challenged the eligibility of Hazmat to contest on the grounds that he allegedly renounced his Nigerian citizenship and swore allegiance to the US.