From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The General Overseer, Authority Arena Ministry, Prophet Boateng Bempah, has predicted that the incumbent Governor of Lagos state and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will emerge winner in the March 18 state election.

He also said the APC in Lagos state will emerge victorious over other parties in the state House of Assembly elections.

The Prophet who spoke to newsmen after an encounter service on Thursday in his Makurdi Branch said he was confident about what God revealed to him concerning Lagos State.

According to the cleric, “the election will not be tough for APC in the state but rather be like a child play.

Bempah’s previous “prophesy” that the 2023 presidential elections would be won by Bola Tinubu, came to pass.

He said he is waiting on God to speak concerning Benue’s election.