Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu voted at Eiyekole Polling Unit, St. Stephen Primary School, Lagos Island Local Government.

The governor arrived the Poll Unit alongside his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu at 10:12 and the duo voted at 10:18am.

After exercising his franchise, spoke with journalists, stated that the process was not meant to be violent one.

The Governor said, “We have just voted this morning. I’m happy with the turn out of voters. We can see that INEC came out on time.”

He added, “I think it is time for us as people to see this process as not meant to be a process for violence. This contest is about peace, progress and prosperity about our state and the country as a whole.

“I advise everyone to conduct theirselves as family”

Commenting on a viral video on social media over alleged vote suppression, the governor said, he would not comment on it as it was unverifiable.

He noted, “We have seen a disturbing video which is not verifiable. I can’t comment on that but so far this election has been calm.

“All our security agencies are vigilant and it is devoid of acrimony and intimidation, that is acceptable”.