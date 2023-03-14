By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos state chapter of Accord Party (AP), yesterday declared that the party has opted out from its alliance with Labour Party (LP).

The Accord Party disclosed this at a press conference, to announce the party’s endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid and all the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for March 18, poll.

Speaking on why AP opted out from its alliance with LP, the party chairman in Lagos State, Dele Olajide said the party opted out from the alliance due to the way his members were treated by LP members and supporters after the Febuary 25, presidential poll which Peter Obi, their presidential candidate of LP won in Lagos state.

He said Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos State, was a collective effort of all tribes in the state and not a solo effort of a tribe as being claimed in some quarters.

Olajide said his party formed alliance with LP because they believed in Obi’s capacity, capability and integrity and all his party members worked assiduously for the victory of Obi in the state but LP members and supporter discredited their contribution on how Obi emerged victorious in Lagos .

He said no monetary reward or condition was given to LP before AP members in the state decided to work for Obi against wish of their fellow tribesmen who described them as saboteurs.

Adding despite all the naming callings from their tribesmen, they worked work day and night for LP’s victory but after the poll, Obi’s kinsmen discredited their effort and started bragging that Obi’s victory was their solo effort and promising to repeat the same at the forthcoming gubernorship poll.

On the forthcoming gubernorship poll, AP said they wrote letter to LP to renew the alliance but their letter was ignored and same letter was written to APC, it responded swiftly.

The declaration and adoption of Governor Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates were made in the presence of large members of the Accord Party.

Oladeji stated that the performance of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration informed their decision to support his re-election.

He said Accord Party is endorsing Governor Sanwo-Olu for re-election because of his giant strides in Lagos State, adding that the party’s decision was based on its resolve not to sacrifice various achievements of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration on the altar of bitter politicking.

Oladeji said they would not allow over zealous persons to cast a shadow on Lagos by putting a blemish on it and therefore implored all Lagos residents to vote for credible candidates like Governor Sanwo-Olu during Saturday’s governorship poll.

The party chairman who pledged his undiluted support for Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Accord Party members and all Lagos residents to come out en-masse on Saturday to re-elect the Governor and vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Corroborating the support of his party toward Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, Accord Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Pastor Peter Oboyuwana, announced that he stepped down his ambition for the incumbent Governor due to his efforts at combating COVID-19 menace and other laudable infrastructural development across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) of the state.