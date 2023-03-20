By Sunday Ani

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the governor-elect of the governorship election held on Saturday, March 18.

Sanwo-Olu emerged the winner after polling 762,134 votes to beat his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, who polled 312, 327 votes. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor came a distant third with 62, 449 votes.

Declaring Sanwo-Olu the winner of the election, the INEC’s state Collation/Returning Officer, and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA), Ondo State, Prof Adenike Temidayo Oladiji said: “I declare that the governorship candidate of the APC, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, having satisfied the requirements of the law by scoring 25 per cent in two-third of the local government areas in the state, and also scoring the highest number of valid votes cast is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

Reacting to the result, Chairman of the LP in Lagos State and LP agent at the collation centre, Mrs. Dayo Ekong, rejected the result. While reciting the second stanza of the national anthem, she described the whole electoral process as a sham, saying, “This is an election that is laced with violence, and people were massively disenfranchised. The INEC has lowered its standard and Labour Party totally rejects the results.”

Bellow are break down of the final results:

A – 800

AA- 904

AAC – 627

ADC- 6078

ADP- 2833

APC- 762134

APL – 884

APP- 259

BP- 616

LP- 312329

NNPP- 1583

NRM- 340

PDP- 62449

SDP- 1746

YPP- 461

ZLP- 1635