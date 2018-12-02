Ismail Omipidan

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, on Saturday, flagged off his campaign, with a vow to beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu silly at the poll.

He also used the occasion to present his running mate, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, a corporate lawyer, to the gathering.

He told the gathering that those that have been ruling Lagos State since 1999, have prevented the state from gowing and developing at the pace it should, reiterating that 2019 should be their terminal date.

Agbaje also lamented that successive governments from 1999 to date have nothing to show for the over $35 billion they have received, insisting that measuring progress in Lagos State, using other states in the country was a misnomer.

READ ALSO: Buhari congratulates Super Falcons, says 9th time win’s ‘icing on the cake’

“The economy of Lagos State is bigger than those of Kenya and Ghana. If we go to these countries, we know what we see there. Lateef Jakande administration is a model, he opened up Lagos within four years.

“Lagos is only one of two megacities in the world without a light rail system. The past three administrations in the state did not bother to open up the state, that is why the state is choked up.

“Lagosians do not see a future in the Lagos we have today. Those that have been there have spent over $35 billion in the last 20 years and they have not opened up Lagos.”

On power, Agbaje said that Lagos would immediately need 3,000 MW of electricity to solve its power challenges, but that he would in the next four years, beginning from next year, ensure that 1,000 MW is generated into the power grid in the state, adding that the state is not working and has not worked in the last 20 years because of “vested personal interests.”

“Lagos is not working because we have vested interests who are the ones who decide who will be your governor and who decide who will be your local government chairmen. There is no one who they will bring as governor who will tell you that the buck stops at his table. I, Jimi Agbaje can tell you that the buck stops at my table.

“We are going to beat them flat and that is why they are running and pulling down our bill boards. They say that I am their customer, but remember that the customer is king,” he said.

The campaign flag off was held at Ultima studios, Lekki, Lagos. It was attended by party supporters and youths from different interest groups.