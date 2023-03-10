By Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) has described the endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivouras a charade.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, the party said those who endorsed the candidate are politically irrelevant and have consistently backed the wrong horse.

.

“Our attention has been drawn to a laughable charade called the endorsement of the Labour Party’s Lagos state governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour by a leader of Afenifere, Supo Shonibare.

“We would ordinarily have ignored this non-event but it will be a disservice to the general public if the records are not set straight.

The so called endorsement by a group of attention seeking and politically irrelevant group of people is ominous as they have consistently backed the wrong horse.

“Our political history is replete with many victims who lost elections as a result of the backing of these people who lack electoral value. The most recent was the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi who’s now facing the reality of their valueless support.

It underscores the group as an agent of confusion and retrogression.

“As elders and purported stakeholders in Lagos State , it was difficult to acknowledge the landmark achievements of the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu across the famed THEMES agenda.

They sacrificed on the altar of bitter politics his proactiveness during the scourge of Covid-19, the inauguration of the light blue rail and Imota Rice Mill massive construction of roads across the state, great investments in education, healthcare, the environment, transportation, entertainment, youth and social development, women empowerment sports , tourism, science and technology.

“Thankfully, Lagosians who are the ultimate deciders know better.

Your recommendation of a candidate whose pedigree, antecedent and political experience is shrouded in mystery is dead on arrival.

“Lagosians, will at the polls massively reject a candidate who has been known not to identify with his purported heritage and needed historians to weave together some tales by moonlight to sell him to a people he can not even speak their language.

“It’s definitely not sufficient, at this time and age, to make the exploits of his progenitors his selling points to administer the fifth largest economy in Africa,” he said.