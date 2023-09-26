By Chukwudi Nweje

Candidate of the Labour Party in the March 8 governorship election in Lagos State, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has rejected the judgement of the Governorship Election Tribunal delivered on Monday.

Rhodes-Vivour in a statement Tuesday stated that the judgement erred in law and erroneously suggests, “Constitutional provision in the electoral process have no meaning.”

He said the Labour Party remains resolute and determined to challenge the verdict of the Tribunal to ensure that the appellate court reviews and corrects the mistakes made by the Tribunal.

He said, “Having carefully listened to the judgment of the Honourable Judges of the Tribunal, we believe they erred in law. The judgment of the Tribunal suggests, erroneously in our view, that a clear constitutional provision in the electoral process has no meaning.

“While the disappointment and concern that have arisen from this particular judgement may run deep, we will like to assure our teaming supporters that this verdict is certainly not the final word on the matter. It is just one-step in a larger legal process.

“Our democracy is built on the principles of justice, accountability and the rule of law, including an appeal process that exists to ensure that mistakes by judges are reviewed by appellate courts. The outcome at the Tribunal will not in any way diminish our faith and confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary, rather it will strengthen our resolve to keep working with others patriots to bring about a new set of empathetic leadership that will create economic opportunities for Lagosians to fully realise their God given potentials.”

Rhodes-Vivour stated that despite the injustice at the Tribunal that he still has confidence in the judiciary.

He said the essence of democracy is not only in the ability of citizens to vote but also in their capacity to defend the integrity of their vote and vowed that he would continue working with like-minded patriots to birth a new leadership mentality for Nigeria.

he further said, “The outcome at the Tribunal will not in any way diminish our faith and confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary, rather it will strengthen our resolve to keep working with others patriots to bring about a new set of empathetic leadership that will create economic opportunities for Lagosians to fully realize their God given potentials,

“As we all know, democracy is the cornerstone of any free and just society. It is the voice of the people, and it is through this process that we express our will and choose the leaders who will guide our communities and our nation. The process demands our vigilance, our resilience, and our unyielding faith in its sanctity. The essence of democracy lies not only in our ability to vote but also in our capacity to defend the integrity of that vote.”

He urged Labour Party supporters and Lagosians in general to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding adding that victory will definitely come his way no matter how long it takes.

“In these trying times, your unwavering support means the world to us; we must remain united, vigilant, and hopeful. The ultimate victory may take time to come our way, but it is, we strongly believe inevitable, as we have come to understand that the wheels of justice may sometimes grind slowly but it definitely grinds to a sure end. “With absolute faith in Almighty God and gratitude to my entire family, my running mate, my campaign team, members of our great party, political activists/well-wishers, and Lagosians of all walks of life whose sacrifices brought us this far, I reiterate my full determination to stay the course until victory is achieved”, he stated.