By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State government has given a 7-day vacation order to motorists, especially commercial bus drivers operating on top of bridges across the State to stop the act or risk the wrath of the government.

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Transportation Hon Sola Giwa gave the order based on the need to remove every infraction impeding the free flow of traffic on bridges across the state.

Giwa said that despite several warnings, motorists/commercial bus drivers have continued to defy government orders and cause serious obstructions around these bridges with great negative impacts on the integrity of the bridges and traffic.

He said,” The present administration was expending huge resources for constructing standard bus terminals/garages for commercial activities in every part of the State.

“Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater) Bridges, ‘Elegbata:, ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as LASTMA would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state”

He added that the activities of these motorists/commercial bus drivers on bridges are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended.

He affirmed that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any vehicles that contravened would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.

According to the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ( LASTMA), Mr Adebayo Taofiq, the 7-day Vacation Order would take immediate effect from Monday, 16th of October, 2023.