By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nollywood actress turned politician Funke Akindele, who is currently serving as the Deputy Governorship Candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Lagos State, has lost her polling unit, Ita Aro square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State to the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Based on the results collated from the polling unit, the PDP secured a total of 19 votes while the APC scored 77 votes. The Labour Party polled 3 votes.

In July 2022, the Lagos State chapter of the PDP announced that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had been chosen as the Deputy Governorship Candidate for the party in Lagos State for the 2023 election.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Akindele announced that she would be running alongside the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor.

Akindele said that she saw this as an opportunity to help improve the wellbeing of the people, particularly the youth, women, and the girl child who are often deprived. She also expressed her willingness to work tirelessly to complement Jandor’s vision for Lagos State.