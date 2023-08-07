…Blacklisted facility manager

By Doris Obinna

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the immediate and indefinite suspension of the General Manager, Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), Adenike Adekanbi.

The governor, who also blacklisted the Facility Manager in charge of the hospital, says it accepts the mechanical failure of the elevator at the doctors’ apartment.

This is coming following the tragic death of a medical doctor, Diaso Vwaere, who fell to her death last week from a faulty elevator that crashed from the 10th floor of a building at the Lagos Island General Hospital Odan, Lagos.

Daily Sun also gathered that the late doctor left behind a sick father who is diabetic and also hypertensive while the mother is out of the country at the time of her demise.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, states that the steps were taken after initial findings.

According to him, the governor also approved that the installation and maintenance contractors be investigated by the Lagos Police Command and prosecuted if they were found culpable.

“The police have been given directives by the Sanwo-Olu to also investigate anyone else that might have been found to be negligent in his duty in the hospital.

“The governor approved this after the panel investigating the issue concluded its deliberations and submitted a report to the state government for implementation of their findings.”

Meanwhile, Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, calling out all those involved in the installation, said the contractor, installers, and other persons involved should be arrested and if found culpable be made to face the law.

According to him, an unqualified contractor, who does not have elevator system installation certification, installed the malfunctioned elevator that led to the death of the doctor.

Ahmad further stated that the elevator failed to work during its unveiling in June 2021 and the contractor then attributed the elevator’s failure to work to inadequate power supply from the generator hired for the event. “The installed elevator was never attended to by this subcontractor thereafter.”

While urging that Vwaere be immortalised to preserve her memory and her family, the Guild appealed to the state government to install a new elevator in the building through a certified installer and also ensure regular maintenance. “A series of infrastructural challenges had trailed the house officers’ quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, since rehabilitation in 2015 to 2016.”