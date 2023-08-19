By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has declared Monday, August 21 as work-free day for public servants in the state in celebration of this year’s Isese Day (traditional worshippers festival), which will hold on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, disclosed this in a circular titled: “Commemoration of Year 2023 Isese Day – Declaration of Work-Free Day,” copy of which was made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The HOS said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu granted this in line with the state government commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions “with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage.”

Muri-Okunola charged Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to take note of the contents of the Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity, adding that work will, however, resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8am prompt.

Text of the circular read: “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in

the state with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, 21st August, 2023, a Work – Free Day for Public Servants in the State. Work will therefore resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8am prompt

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined to take note of the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”