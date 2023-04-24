By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, has declared that attacks on any of his officers while on duty, by the public, would no longer be tolerated.

Owohunwa vowed that whoever is caught in the act of attacking police officers while performing their constitutional duties, should be ready to face the wrath of the law. The police commissioner gave the warning during his familiarisation visit to the Area ‘C’ Command and stakeholders meeting with the members of the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC) in the area.

While frowning at the idea of attacking police officers on duties by hoodlums, cult gangs, and others, the police boss said he would use all legal means to deal with whoever is caught perpetrating such acts.

“In the course of enforcing the okada ban, some of our officers have paid the supreme price, this did not dissuade us. I want to say that anybody under any criminal guise who raises his or her hands unjustly on my policemen who are in the line of their duty, and if it involves the lives of any of my officers, we are going to use constitutional means to protect their lives and ensure that justice is done, either on the street or in the court,” he said.

Welcoming Owohunwa to the command, the Area Commander, Mr Adedeji Adefolarin, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), thanked the commissioner for visiting his command, which he described as the foremost among the commands in the state.

Adefolarin informed the CP of his pragmatic effort in securing the area, but sought further assistance from him in the area personnel and operational vehicles, which he said would go a long way to assist his command in policing the area effectively.

Also, the National Vice-Chairman, PCRC, Southwest, Prince Sunny Yemi Adenowo, commended the CP for deeming it fit to visit the area, and said the visitation would allow him to know much about the strong collaborative efforts between the police and community members.

The PCRC chairman of Area ‘C’ command, Akibu Bankole, described the police commissioner’s visit to the area as an opportunity to discuss sensitive issues relating to security within and outside the area.

Bankole, who informed the police commissioner that Area C Command won “the Best Area Command in Nigeria in 2021 and 2022”, pledged his group’s support for effective policing of the state.