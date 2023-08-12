Lagos Country Club has inaugurated 13 committees of its management council to bolster the operations and propel its activities.

President of the Club, Mr Seyi Adewunmi, who spoke at the inauguration, said the committees would be required to articulate new initiatives, ideas and strategies toward the actualisation of the agenda of his tenure and vision of the club.

Adewunmi admonished the 141 members of the committees to deploy their wealth of experience to ensure the realisation of their terms of reference. While expressing gratitude to the members for accepting to sacrifice their time and resources to the service of the club, the President, according to a statement by Dr Tunde Bajela, Secretary General of the Lagos Country Club, explained that they were selected on merit and their past services.

Mr. Adewunmi Adisa, the Chairman of Disciplinary Committee, who spoke on behalf of the members, pledged to do their level best to uplift the club.

Among the eminent personalities are Mr. Segun Shonubi, a former Director, Capacity Building, Certification and Standards of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and Chairman Media and Publicity Committee, Major Gen. Bode Thomas Oginnni (rtd), who chairs the Security and Facility Management Committee, and Mr. Tunji Adeyinka, a market communication expert, who chairs the Brand and Sponsorship Committee.