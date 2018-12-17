The chairman of Community One, FTRA, Mr. Alaba Ayodele, said his area had been battling with the issues since 2006.

Job Osazuwa

Hundreds of residents of Festac Town, headquarters of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Council in Lagos, recently converged on the office of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) in the local government area to protest what they called years of deliberate exploitation by the company.

It was a peaceful protest that was monitored by a team of policemen from the Festac Police Division, but the demonstrators could not conceal their frustration and anger while the exercise lasted. With the help of a public address system, they chanted solidarity songs, calling on the distribution company to improve its service to consumers.

According to the aggrieved residents, they had endured the suffering for too long and it was time for them to fight back in a civil manner and let the world know about it. They accused the EKEDC of deriving some inexplicable joy in confining the consumers to underserved darkness.

Some of the placards read: “I don’t have a bakery or cold room, how should I pay N34,000 every month?” “No more crazy bills”; “Exploitation by EKDC must stop”; “We all need light”; “Prepaid meter is all we need”; Minimum wage N18,000 versus estimated bill of N15,000″; “We are tired of paying for darkness”; and “Mass disconnection must stop.”

President of Festac Town Residents Association (FTRA), Mr. Shola Fakorede, vowed to continue the agitation until the demands of residents were met. He alleged that exploitation, deceit and wickedness were being meted out to them by EKEDC, regretting that the firm, on a monthly basis, forced exorbitant bills on consumers.