Ademola Aderemi

About 20 traditional rulers from Lagos and other states in the South-West recently gathered at the Secretariat of Eti Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Sangotedo, Lagos.

The event was a special edition of the weekly National Coordinating Council (NCC) meeting of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), led by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani

Abiodun Ige Adams.

It was a special event held as one of the strategies being employed by the group to sensitise the public to the activities of the OPC.

Speaking at the event, Aare Adams, who is also the national coordinator of the group, said the OPC had been totally rebranded to depict an organisation whose activities have become different from what they were in the mid and late 1990s when the OPC was newly formed.

He informed that the group, under his leadership had, within two decades, passed through different transitional phases. He said it was gratifying to note that the OPC was already gradually gaining positive global recognition and applause with the formation of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), another initiative of the Yoruba generalissimo. The OPU, he informed, now exists in 84 countries across different continents.