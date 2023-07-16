By Christopher Oji

A Lagos chief,Baale of Lotu community, Epe, Fatai Jubril, 43, has been murdered by another traditional leader,during a land dispute at the weekend.

It was alleged that the Baale(nameswitheld), led some thugs numbering over 40,accosted the deceased and took him in handcuff to the disputed land in Museyo, Epe .

It was gathered that the thugs were accompanied by security operatives in mufti who handcuffed Jubril.

A family source told Journalists that trouble started when Jubril resisted to be handcuffed and he was beaten and subdued by the thugs accompanied y some security men in mufti before taken him to the land in dispute.

The source,said that at the disputed land ,those loyal to Jubril wanted to secure his release,but serious crisis ensued and there was exchange of gunfiring where Jubril was shot dead .

According to the source, Jubril died on the spot , fueling speculation that his abductors had the intention of killing him as he was shot in the head a a close range.

A senior Police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity,said ,the police have commenced serious manhunt for the Baale,the alleged mastermind of the murder,” we have also started investigation to know the yet-to-be indentified officers in mufti who handcuffed the deceased and accompanied the mastermind of the crisis to the land.

” Yes, there was a land dispute between two Baales at Museyo. One them with the help of some security men and over 40 thugs captured the deceased, handcuffed him and eventually shot him in the head. The mastermind is on the run, but we have stepped up manhunt for the Baale and his thugs.The dead body of Baale Jubril has been deposited at Epe General Hospital Morgue for autopsy. We have met with the community and its leaders. We are investigating.

Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that he was yet to be briefed about the incident.