“I ran there immediately. I explained to the person l met there who happened to be an agent to who was building on the land. I advised him to stop further development on the land so that we could resolve it according to the facts on ground. But the man boasted that the land belongs to a certain General. He said everybody knew that the General owns the land. I asked him for evidence, but he couldn’t tender any.

“They kept bringing more trips of sand to sand fill the place because it is a waterlogged area. The General went as far placing military signage on the land, which read “Military Zone: Keep Off”. “When l later got the General’s telephone number after some months, he threatened me not go near the plot. He even sent me a text message where he threatened to deal with me if l did not leave the land for him. “Sequel to the foregoing, l have not been living in peace for the fear of being trailed to the house or elsewhere by the fierce-looking military men who the General always brings to the site,” Chizoba said. Chizoba alleged that he had deposited 500 blocks on the land, but noted that the blocks were crushed by the General and his soldiers, and were used to fill the plot. A text message he showed the reporter that was allegedly sent to him by Ugwu, read: “Mr. Jude why are you looking for my trouble. Please stay away from my property and tell those using you that the Gen. cannot be intimidated. This is my last warning. Luckman is just putting you forward into what will swallow you. Be wise.” Chizoba’s lawyers are, however, not keeping quiet on the matter. In a petition by the lawyers, Ezealor Osu of Ezealor Osu and Associates, dated October 29, they noted: “That our client, being civil about this, has reported the matter to the Commissioner for Ministry of Physical Planning, Chairman, Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers, Office of the Attorney General, Lagos State Ministry of Justice and State CID, Panti who are investigating the matter. “Though this matter had been reported at these quarters above, the General has kept brandishing his service pistol each time he is at the property with some uniformed army personnel. He boasted that he would get whatever he wants as a General. “The General said he bought the said plots before our client whom the government had issued with a CofO. That he sold the land to the people now building on the said land. “The Army, especially the officers’ cadre have been known and respected for their discipline, comportment and obedience to the rule of law.” Chizoba added: “I later discovered that the General sold the land to a certain woman. The woman later told me that she had no problem with me, that l should contact the General to resolve whatever controversy that might be surrounding the land. I tried to explain to her that ownership of land is not by mere pronouncement but that it is backed with documents from the appropriate authorities. She refused to heed to my advice and went on to develop the land,” Chizoba said. Meanwhile, investigation revealed that the woman who bought the land from Ugwu has built and roofed

the house, while Chizoba watched helplessly. But he has vowed to use every legal means to reclaim his property from the hands of his alleged oppressors. While interacting with the reporter, the General said: “What is the problem with this man? He has taken me to the Office of Land Grabbers, taken me to Panti Police Station. Whether you publish anything or not, it doesn’t concern me, as far as I have papers for my six plots. “He is claiming that the state government gave him three plots out of my six plots, but government doesn’t have any land in that place. Government can never give someone three plots at a go in a residential place. This person that is taking me to everywhere thought I would not appear, but I’m ready for him because the land is mine. These are land grabbers at work; it is just because I have not used soldiers to grab him. “I have even sold part of the land and the buyer has almost completed her building on it. I can follow him to anywhere to defend the land. “Why should I threaten to kill him? That is a lie. The first time I saw him was when he took me to the Special Task Force Office on Land Grabbing. Before then, I went to the land on a particular day and asked him to please come for us to discuss, but he refused and said I would kill him. I have been seeing him since, have l killed him”? Chizoba, however, countered him and disclosed that he had evidence to prove in the court that the General was after his life. READ ALSO: Save us from land grabbers, police assault, Lagos residents beg IGP