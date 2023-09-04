By Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly will on Tuesday, September 5, commence the screening of Governor babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second batch of nominees.

The Speaker of the House, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, urged the screening committee led by Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process and report to the House on Thursday, September 7.

Earlier, the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, had read a letter from the governor listing the new names presented.

In the letter titled, “Fowarding of official list of nominees for appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers,” the Governor said some of the names were represented while new ones were added. He also thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their diligence and commitment regarding the earlier screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous assessment of the nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He noted that after careful consideration of the 17 names that were earlier rejected, he had decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state,” he added.

The governor said he was confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos.

He, therefore, urged the House to screen the nominees for clearance. The names on the new list include Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi, Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi, Olalere Odusote, Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola, Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, Mr. Samuel Egube, Tolani Sule Akibu, and Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada.

Others are Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare, Mr. Olugbenga Omotoso, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola and Sola Shakirudeen Giwa.

The House has, however, resolved to review the performance of the 2023 budget in preparation for the presentation of the 2024 budget estimate by the Governor.

Recall that the House approved N1.768 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year.

Obasa urged the Committee for the budget review, headed by Sa’ad Olumo to ensure that the budget was properly reviewed and its report available to the House.