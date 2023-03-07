By Lukman Olabiyi

Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) yesterday boasted that they were beneficiaries of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s good governance, and would reciprocate the kind gesture with massive vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidates on March 11.

The association declared their support for Governor Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates for the forthcoming poll, at press conference held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the press conference, the executive secretary of the association, Mr Adesina Akinyemi said Sanwo-Olu’s led administration has invested massively in capacity building of over 35, 000 Lagos artisans and technicians through training and retraining, and also empowered them with modern tools and machineries.

He urged residents of the state and every member of the association who were eligible to vote, to vote for Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates on March 11.

Appreciating the association’s support, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation, Mr Abdulhakeem Mustapha, promised that more benefits awaits artisans and technicians if the governor is reelected on March 11.

Meanwhile, a support group, Safer Lagos Initiative (SLI) has also donated 100 hard hats, 100, earmuffs, safety eye goggles to the members of association to boost their moral.

The convener of SLI, Mr Lanre Mojola who is also the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), commended ASLAT for deeming it fit to reciprocate the kind gesture of Governor Sanwo-Olu by endorsing him and his party .

Mojola stated that what members of the association benefited from Governor Sanwo-Olu in his first term would be little to what the governor plan for them if, re-elected .

He also reeled out achievements of achievements of Governor Sanwo-olu in the last four years, stating that residents of the state stand to benefit more if Sanwo-Olu is re-elected.