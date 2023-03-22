By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Artisans and technicians in Lagos State have appealed to aggrieved politicians to use appropriate channels to address their grievances instead of inciting violence.

The Association of Nigeria Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT) specifically called on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the recent election, to refrain from making destructive and inciting comments.

According to Adeshina Akinyemi, the National Coordinator of ASNAT, Rhodes-Vivour should “channel his grievances over the gubernatorial poll through the appropriate channel, which is the court of law, rather than inciting people with ‘infamous outburst and calls for terror.'”

The group is concerned that Rhodes-Vivour’s actions could escalate like the #EndSARS protests, which caused significant hardship for artisans and technicians in the state.

Akinyemi stated, “Our fear is that, if an urgent step is not taken to caution Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the aftermath of his action might also escalate like the #EndSARS, and the worst hit will be the artisans and technicians who depend on daily income to feed themselves and their families.”

ASNAT has called on security agencies to question Rhodes-Vivour over his recent comments, as they fear that his actions could lead to the breakdown of law and order in Lagos State. The group congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his victory and pledged to defend his mandate.

The group appealed to the governor to establish an autonomous governmental agency or parastatal to oversee the activities of Lagos artisans and technicians. Akinyemi believes that this will lead to rapid development and progress in their sector and turn them from a liability to a significant contributor to the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of Lagos State.

He stated, “one of them, a professional artisan or technician should be allowed to head or manage the agency or parastatal when created.”