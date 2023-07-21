By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has announced a temporary closure of the Alaka/Costain – Iganmu section of the Eko Bridge (Inward Island) for a period of 40 days commencing on Sunday 23rd July, 2023.

The closure is as a result of the damage noticed on some parts of the bridge structures which needed to be urgently rehabilitated to restore the integrity of the bridge.

The notification further disclosed that the Service Lane of the bridge leading to Iponri will be available for Motorists plying the route from Western Avenue and it’s environs.

While appreciating Motorists for their usual cooperation, they are also advised to cooperate with the Traffic-Management Personnel deployed to guide them through their desired destinations.