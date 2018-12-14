In a bid to maintain mutual trust, peace and unity among the Hausa and Yoruba in Lagos State, the stage is set to hold the maiden edition of Arewa Festivals and Exhibitions at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Sunday December 30, 2018.

According to the organisers, the festival, which is being held in conjunction with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group (BOS-ICG), will be preceded by a Dinner and Awards Gala

scheduled for Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday Dec 28, 2018.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the event in Lagos recently, His Royal

Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Dogon Kada, the Sarkin Hausawa of Agege, re-iterated the good relationship between his emirate and the people of Lagos. He also called on Lagosians to support the Arewa Festival by ensuring its budget of N350 million is met. “I inherited a fantastic relationship with the host community and I have continued this tradition of mutual respect and inter-relationship between the Hausa and Yoruba in Lagos. I call on all Lagosians to support the Arewa festival and make it a success,” he pleaded.

The Director, Ethnic Affairs, BOS-ICG, Mr Adewale Adelana, said the festival is aimed at celebrating the tradition and cultural heritage of the Arewa people resident in Lagos.

“The festival is being organised to celebrate the Arewa tradition and cultural heritage. Anyone having the Arewa blood in him or her will be involved in the festival. It is the first Arewa festival in Lagos and it’s going to be the best of the best,” he said.

Anthony Oneya, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kano State on Lagos Affairs emphasised the importance of the festival. According to him, it is a celebration of the Arewa community in Nigeria and a way of exhibiting sustained loyalty to the Lagos State government.

“The festival is going to be a yearly event to celebrate the history and cultures of the Arewa people in Nigeria. More importantly, it is an exhibition of sustained loyalty to the Lagos State government,” he stated.

Those who graced the media event included Serki Hausawa Agege, Alhaji Muhammad Dogon Kadai; Wokili Nupe of Lagos, Alhaji Mogaji Jubril; Turaki of Agege, Ahhaji Salisu Abdulsalam Darosha; Dan-Iyan of Agege, Alhaji Danjuma Yakubu; Arewa Chairman for Lagos, Alhaji Muhammad Dandama; General Secretary of Hausa Community of Agege, Alhaji Ali Abubarkar; popular musician and Assistant Media Director, BOS-ICG Campaign, Kenny Saint Brown; Coordinator of Arewa South West, Alhaji Sulaiman Shafiu Topa; Chairperson, Arewa Community for Awards, Barrister Hajia Fatima Bako, Chairman, Arewa Event and Planning, Alhaji Sheu Sampam, and Alhaji Kabiru Alidinar among others.