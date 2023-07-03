By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The eight workers who were abducted by gunmen on Lagos waterway last week Monday have regained their freedom.

The MRS staff were released Sunday night after collecting the unspecified amount of ransom.

A senior police officer told Daily Sun that, “Yes, the kidnapped oil workers have been released. They were released yesterday night (Sunday). I was with them and they are in good condition”.

Their abduction caused fear and apprehension in the state as people felt that the cases of kidnapping people on the waterways were a thing of the past.

Following the abduction, oil workers in the axis threatened not to return to work until their colleagues are found.

The victims who were reportedly returning home, last week Monday, were attacked around the Tin Can Island area of the state.

According to a police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the workers were on their way to Apapa, after the close of work, when they were abducted by the gunmen.

The officer said whenever the staff were leaving work, they always boarded a boat together to Apapa before going their separate ways.

The bandits were said to have hijacked the boat that the victims were travelling in and transloaded them into another speed boat.

The gunmen were said to have taken the oil workers into the creek and later dropped the boat at a Jetty in Ikorodu.

“The oil workers left their office on June 26, at about 6:00 pm the victims boarded a boat at a jetty on the island.

The boat was dumped at Ikorodu, meaning that the gunmen dropped the victims somewhere in the creek before the boat Engineer drove the boat to the jetty at Ikorodu.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the case was under investigation.