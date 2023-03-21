By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid yesterday got a boost with endorsement by nine political parties and stepping down of seven gubernatorial candidate for March 18.

Sanwo-Olu endorsement for second term by the political parties under the coalition of Alliance of Registered Political Parties (ARPP),

was made public at a press conference held in Lagos.

The parties and their gubernatorial candidates that declared support for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid were;

APP-Chief Mrs Adeyemi Abiola,

ADP-Ishola Bamidele, APM- Kupoluyi Funmi, NRM-Braithwate Akinwynmi,

YPP-Ajayi Adebayo, NNPP- Olanrewaju Kamal, ZLP- Adenipebi Mode Adekunle, SDP and PRP.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties, the governorship candidate of YPP in Lagos state, Ajayi, said Lagos state is best entrusted in the hands of competent and experienced leaders like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

He said: “We reached this decision sequence to our thorough analysis of all the good works and rapid development in Lagos.

“We cannot sacrifice the various land-mark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking.

“The governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of due commendation and continuity is key.

“We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the state.

“He has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

“It’s worthy of note that he literarilly saved the country from the scourge of Covid 19 through pro-active measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes.

“Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing, science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.

“It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency at a time like this to achieve our age long desires and lofty aspirations.

“His message of GREATER LAGOS RISING reverberated with all and sundry and we can safely conclude that we have in Sanwo-olu a governor who is resolutely committed to take our state to greater heights in the years ahead.

“Lagos State at a time like this is better entrusted in the hands of experienced and patriotic leaders.

“A vote for Sanwo-Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and greater development”.