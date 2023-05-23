From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Lafia Golf Club displayed an exceptional performance at the recently concluded 2023 edition of the Ladies Open Tournament held at Sappers Golf Club Makurdi. Five members of the Lafia Golf Club secured noteworthy positions on the scoreboard, achieving an outstanding podium finish and claiming prestigious prizes.

In category 2, Jennifer Atabwer, playing with a handicap of 26, emerged as the winner of the Ladies Open with the best net score. Following closely behind, Dorcas Malle, with a handicap of 25, secured the position of the second runner-up in the same category. These impressive achievements showcased the talent and skill of the Lafia Golf Club members.

In category 1, Ruth Maren, playing with a handicap of 18, secured 4th place in the gross score, while Comfort Adakole, with a handicap of 16, also triumphed in the same category, winning in the gross section. These remarkable performances further solidified Lafia Golf Club’s presence and success in the tournament.

The veterans category (male) saw Mike Ato, a former Commissioner in Nasarawa State and former Captain of Lafia Golf Club, emerge as the winner. Playing with a handicap of 20, Ato showcased his experience and skill on the course, earning a well-deserved victory.

The overall gross winner was Melody Dzam, with Teryilan Aganji securing the second position. The battle for the longest drive and nearest to the pin titles featured a contest between two Jenifers, with Jenifer Asan clinching the longest drive and Jenifer Atabwer of Lafia Golf Club winning the nearest to the pin competition.

The captain of Lafia Golf Club, Austin Agbadu Okywa, expressed his satisfaction and admiration for the outstanding performance displayed by the club’s representatives at the second edition of the Ladies Open Tournament at Sappers Golf Club Makurdi.

He commended his team’s impressive performance, which surpassed his expectations, and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in similar competitions against other clubs across the country.

However, Captain Okywa also highlighted the challenges faced by the club, as it relies on self-help and the benevolence of its members to maintain a playable course throughout the year. He reminded the State government of its promise to provide funding to the club, as recently pledged by Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, who assured them of a subvention to support their endeavors.

Sun reports that the success achieved by Lafia Golf Club at the Sappers Ladies Open not only celebrates the individual triumphs of its members but also highlights the need for sustained support and investment in the development of golf in the region.