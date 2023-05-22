Sports commissioner urges patience as measures are taken to complete project

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State’s sporting community has been eagerly anticipating the completion of the Lafia City Stadium, a project that has faced numerous setbacks and challenges.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, Amb Lucky Isaac Yargwa, the Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, concerns were raised over the stadium’s incomplete status, and sports lovers were urged to exercise patience as the government works towards finalising the project and allowing sporting activities to commence.

Speaking on Monday, Yargwa emphasised that the stadium’s lack of completion has been his greatest challenge during his tenure. Despite the government’s financial and logistical efforts to support the project, the initial contractor failed to fulfil their obligations, leaving the stadium project in a state of uncertainty.

He said the repercussions of this situation have been felt by both the male and female football teams, as well as other sporting activities in the state, adversely affecting the overall sports landscape.

“The problem,” explained Ambassador Yargwa, “was that the first contractor, despite receiving the necessary funds and assistance from the government, could not fulfil their part of the bargain.”

Recognising the need for urgent action, a new contractor has been appointed, bringing renewed hope that the stadium will soon be completed.

The commissioner expressed confidence in the abilities of the new contractor and their commitment to finishing the project promptly.

Amidst these challenges, Yargwa called upon the people of Nasarawa State to continue their unwavering support for Engr. Abdullahi Sule’s administration. As the governor prepares to be sworn in for another term on the 29th of this month, the commissioner highlighted Governor Sule’s exemplary work over the past four years and stressed the importance of continued backing for his administration.

He further said the completion of the Lafia City Stadium holds immense promise for the sports community in Nasarawa State. “Once finalised, it will serve as a much-needed venue for a wide range of sporting events, fostering the growth and development of athletics within the region.”

Sun gathered that sports enthusiasts and residents are eagerly awaiting the fulfilment of this long-awaited dream, they remain hopeful that the government’s measures will lead to the successful completion of the Lafia City Stadium, signalling a new era of sports excellence in Nasarawa State.