By Merit Ibe

Lafarge Africa Plc, has kicked off a new consumer promotion to excite and reward its customers across the country.

Themed ‘Buy and Win’, the promo will run from April 10 to May 31, 2023, with generating sets, microwave ovens, water dispensers, television sets, smartphones, blenders, industrial fans, DSTV/GOTV decoders, bags of rice, recharge cards and much more as prizes.

To participate in the promo, customers are expected to buy any bag of Lafarge Cement, find a scratch card inside the bag, scratch it, and win instant prizes. Explaining the rationale behind the new promo, Gbenga Onimowo, Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, stated that the goal is to delight and reward the company’s esteemed customers who buy its quality products for their loyalty and patronage over the period and to validate its commitment towards helping them ‘build progress together’. “The promo is another way to reward our consumers across the country for their contributions and commitment while encouraging more people to try our various products. We at Lafarge Africa are confident that the consumers will continue to find our offerings as the best choice in building their dream structures and that will encourage them to become regular customers.” Onimowo expressed optimism at the excitement the promo will generate among consumers across the country, noting that with the promo the company is set to further connect with customers by encouraging them to participate in the promo and win big. ‘Lafarge Africa will keep engaging its customers with more seasonal promotional activities as a way of strengthening its relationship and appreciation for their unwavering patronage’, he added