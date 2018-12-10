Bianca Iboma

A non-governmental organisation, the Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative (LAEI), has honoured Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State as well as a former Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, the late Mr. Wale Aboderin who got a posthumous humanitarian award.

The other recipient were awarded in recognition of their active roles towards humanitarian development in their respective states.

The ceremony, Kaleidoscope Award Night was held amidst glitz and glamour, saw awards to some of the nation’s leading personalities in government and business.

Founder/Executive Director of the group, Dr. Ama Onyerinma, said Governor Ambode truly deserved the award because he is a change agent that massively support the less privilege in the state with his people-oriented policies.

She said of Governor Ambode, “He embarked on massive developmental project both for humans and infrastructure.

“Lagosians feel the impact of his administration especially his role to rescue 50 Nigerians stranded in Russian at the world cup.

“He is a noble leader that is inhumane.”

Dr. Onyerinma also described the late Aboderin as one who lived an exemplify charitable live while he was alive.

Onyerinma emphasised the goal of the group, which aimed at transforming lives of women and children through education, social awareness and advocacy.

“There are a lot of issues affecting women and children but we decided to focus on violence against women and children, empowering women as change makers and to support the education of those marginalised by poverty.

“I saw that the late Wale Aboderin has a passion for charity and appreciate”This is a very solemn moment for me as this award was to celebrate his interest in the wellbeing of others.

“Wale Aboderin died on May 30,2018, but his works and contribution lives on, he was ever ready to impact,” she noted.

Onyerinma added that, “The late Aboderin was an inspiration to all because of his genuine and unrelated care he has for the less privilege.

“His charitable works is historical because of his desire to empower the girl-child whom the society had relegated to the background causing her to lose hope.

“He founded the Dolphins Women’s Basketball Club as a means of encouraging them to find a place in their quest to pursue greatness through sport vocation.”

She said the group decided to recognize the late media guru for his humanitarian deeds and social conscious endeavours by presenting the deceased posthumously award, the 2018 Founder’s Award to Mr.Wale Aboderin.

Mr.Bolaji Are, who presented the award, said though he never had the opportunity to meet him before he passed on, he read a lot about him.

The current Chairman of the Punch Nigeria Limited and sister to Mr. Wale Aboderin, Mrs. Angela Emuwa received the award.

Emuwa appreciated the organisers for this honour, saying people should emulate his brother’s passion of charitable giving.We can actually learn from him.

She said amid mix feelings I am happy for the award but emotionally touched that he was not here,I miss him greatly.

“He was a being who gave to people without you noticing his identity.The Dolphins Women’s Basketball and helping people were just a token of the many humanitarian work he did for humanity.

“My brother brought together young women, especially people from poor backgrounds,gave them education first and a chance to be recognised. He paid them salary so they could be a blessing to their families.

Some of them went to UNILAG and some got the opportunity to travel abroad to make positive impact.

The Punch Chairman added that the Rapture Music Band he founded, he allowed the band members to operate under another name so they can get extra income and be more comfortable.

Other awards included Safety and Security award given to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons; Humanitarian Award given to the International Organisation for Migration and Media Advocate Award given to the Guardian newspaper.

Chairperson Board of Trustee of the group, Mr Gbenga Oguntayo during his address said that we need to do more as reg