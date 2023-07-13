•Palace to take position on lawsuit after today’s council meeting

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, has dragged the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, 10 High Chiefs elevated to beaded crown wearing kings on July 7, and Governor Seyi Makinde to court.

He instituted the litigation before the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, and listed Olubadan as the first defendant in the suit. He listed the new kings as second to 11th defendants, and Governor Makinde as the 12th defendants. The 13th defendant is the Attorney-General of the state. This would be the second time that Ladoja is going to court over the appointment of new kings in Ibadan.

The suit, which was dated Thursday July 6. 2023, was filed before the Oyo State Hgh Court onthe same day, which was a day to the coronation of the 10 new kings in Ibadan. The lawsuit is marked I/472/2023. It was filed on behalf of Ladoja, who is the claimant in the case, by his counsel, M.O. Folorunsho.

The second to 11th defendants include the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; the Otun Balogun, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe; Ashipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Ashipa Balogun, Oba Kolawole Adegbola.

The list also comprised Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Oba Dada Isioye; Ekarun Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande; and Ekarun Balogun, Oba Abiodun Dauda Azeez.

Daily Sun learnt that there are two lines – the civil (Otun) and military (Balogun), that have been producing Olubadan on rotational basis. The current occupier of the stool, was produced by the Otun Line, and it is a must that the next Olubadan must come from Balogun line. The immediate past Olubadan, late Oba Saliu Adetunji, was produced by the Balogun line.

At present, Ladoja, who did not attend the coronation ceremony last week Friday, is the current head of the Otun line, while Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is the current head of Balogun line.

In the lawsuit, Ladoja argued that the current Olubadan is plotting to prevent him from ascending the throne, claiming that he would be denied his status as Otun Olubadan of Ibadaland if he refused to be crowned. He also alleged that he would not be allowed to become the Olubadan when it is his turn.

When contacted, Personal Assistant on Media to Olubadan, Mr. Oladele Ogunsola, told Daily Sun that a crucial meeting of Olubadan-in-Council would be held today ( July 13) and that robust discussion would be held on the lawsuit filed by Ladoja. He added that the official position of the council would be made known after the meeting.

However, Ladoja in the lawsuit, said he started hearing about the coronation date of July 7 through media reports, though he never agreed to such an act. He contended that the elevation of the high chiefs to the status of His Royal Majesty is against tradition and constitutes an illegal act. He insisted that the Olubadan should not segregate Ibadanland and cause disharmony through these elevations.

His legal counsel in the document said: “To the dismay of the claimant, he started hearing on media that he would be crowned on the 7th day of July, 2023, when he has never consented to the untraditional act masterminded by the 1st Defendant. That since he has made it known to the 1st Defendant that the act of elevating any of the Olubadan in council or High Chief’s to this status of His Royal Majesty is untraditional the 1st Defendant has started plotting that if the Claimant refused to be crowned, he would be denied of his status as Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and that he would not be permitted to ascend the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland when it is his turn. “That from Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland after due consideration, the 12th defendant is the approving authority to become a King in Ibadan, which is Olubadan of Ibadanland, no other King. The 12th Defendant has not in any form consent to the illegal act that the 1st Defendant is out to perpetuate.”