From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Benue state, has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to take timely action in anticipation of flooding which may result from swelling of the River Benue through waters from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The PDP made the called in response to a correspondence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria addressed to the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), and dated a few days back informs of a “Norte Verbale” from the High Commisslon of the Republic of Cameroon informing that “Cameroonlan officals have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the Dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.”

The PDP, in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said this “What this portends is a flooding of areas on the banks of the River Benue in the state, as had happened in previous years when such action was taken on the dam, with attendant displacement of people and huge losses in property.

“While the flooding may not be averted, Governor Alia can take preemptive action through the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to mitigate losses to property and suffering occasioned on the people.”

The PDP urged Governor Alia to issue directives for due diligence for funds appropriation through relevant organs of government, including the State Assembly, to enable SEMA set up camps for displaced persons ahead of time.

“It is the understanding of our great party that timely action by Governor Alia in those communities identified as prone to the impending disaster will mitigate the losses and suffering it has potential to cause.