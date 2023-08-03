Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress have confirmed the suspension of the union ongoing mass protest and strike following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu and the Senate.

The resolution followed the National Executive Council meeting of the Congress.

The national treasurer, Hakeem Ambali, in a terse message this morning (Thursday), said, “ Protest suspended due to the Senate intervention and meeting with President Tinubu yesternight.”

The Daily Sun reports that the NLC mass protest which commenced across the country on Wednesday August 2, 2023, prompted an emergency meeting between the President and the labour leaders.