From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), in Osun State, on Tuesday, are divided in regards to compliance with the warning strike declared by the labour unions.

While the NLC complied with the strike, the TUC did not comply.

The entrance of the state government secretariat, Abere, Osogbo was opened and activities were ongoing.

But, the acting chairperson of the NLC, Modupeola Oyedele, said all labour and affiliates unions joined the strike.

She said, “There is strict compliance to the warning strike under the umbrella of NLC, all the affiliate unions joined the strike.

“Our demand is about the hike over the PMS which is making the lives of Nigerians to be somehow difficult due to the removal of subsidy. Another one is the interference of FG in the NURTW crisis whereby the national secretariat of the body was taken over.

“All the local government area workers joined the strike. Every workforce under the NLC is in full compliance with the strike action,” she said.

However, Oyedele confirmed that some union affiliates are not under NLC, saying “they did not join, and TUC did not join.”

It was also observed that some banks did not open while financial transactions were ongoing in some other banks.