From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, expressed optimism that labour leaders may change their minds before the start of a statewide, indefinite strike called by organised Labour.

The Minister, who met Vice President Kashim Shettima in his office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday with Minister of State Nkiruka Onyejeocha, based his optimism on the cordial and friendly atmosphere of the engagements between the government and the organised Labour so far.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had threatened to lead a nationwide, indefinite industrial action, starting from Thursday in protest of the harsh economic conditions that have trailed the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

Lalong, who avoided categorical responses to inquiries about the current status of the negotiations and the scheduled strike, did not, however, confirm whether the labour action will continue as requested by the party.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on the state of negotiations with the organised Labour, after the meeting with Vice President Shettima, the Labour Minister said “as for me I don’t think there is any problem. We’re moving very fine with them, with the Nigerian labour and posture of the President too is towards good welfare for the Labour in Nigeria, so we have no doubt.

“That’s why in many of the meetings we’ve had with them we are not ending up boxing ourselves, we were smiling, all of us, with hope that the best is going to come”, he said.

Asked about the strike, he said “which strike? We’re still… No, don’t worry about it. That’s why I said it’s a friendly engagement we’re having with them. We didn’t have any fear about some of the things they put and also the suggestions and about”.

On if the federal government had obtained any assurance from the organised Labour that the planned strike would be shelved, Lalong said “I don’t want to say that, I’m not the NLC’s President.

The Minister of State, Onyejeocha, when pressed to comment, said “We’re continuing to discuss with our brothers and sisters and that’s what it is”.

In another conversation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, expressed optimism that the organised Labour would be reasonable in its actions as a strike in the current state would be in no one’s interest.

Akume who also met with Vice President Shettima, separately, while expressing the belief that issues concerning the strike would be addressed amicably, called on the organized Labour to be patient as the government finds solution to their demands.

“The Labour leaders are very patriotic Nigerians and we want to believe correctly that nobody would want to have a strike at this time of our history because it is not in the interest of the workers and it is not in the interest of anybody.

“This government is very determined to raise the standard of living of the Nigerian workers and to create prosperity for all and that is not something that can be done overnight. So it will be inappropriate to begin to judge the government on the basis of the few months that it has spent in office,” Akume stated.

Speaking on this year’s Independence Day Anniversary celebration, the SGF said the federal government was planning a low-keyed programme

“Independence Day is a very historic event for any country and we in Nigeria are no exception. We are fully prepared for this year’s celebration but for obvious reasons, it is going to be low-keyed.

“This year’s celebration is going to be low-keyed, there will be no room for a fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square and other locations,” he said.

Akume urged citizens to use the independence anniversary to reflect deeply about the unity of the country and the journey forward.

He assured citizens that better days lie ahead for the country, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is a time for reflection for us as a people and the journey forward for the nation, which is being led appropriately by the captain of the ship, President Bola Tinubu. We are wishing Nigerians the best of luck and we want to assure them that better days are coming and pretty soon too,” he added.