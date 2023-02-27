From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Labour Party (LP) has threatened to reject the results of the February 25 presidential election in Bauchi State, citing irregularities such as overvoting and rigging.

The Chairman of the party in the State, Barrister Husseini Saraki, made the disclosure at the Professor Mahmoud Yakubu Conference Hall Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre, Bauchi, for the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25.

The meeting was presided over by the Collation Officer, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, FUD, Dutse, Jigawa State.

Saraki lamented that the election was manipulated to disenfranchise many voters and supporters of the LP in the State.

“The whole election is fraught with many irregularities and logistics issues that were tailored to reduce the votes of our presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi,” Saraki said.

“It was either BVAS were not provided on time or INEC officials were not mobilised on time

“There was a particular polling unit in Kirfi where an iNEC ad hoc staff was caught trying to alter the results. There is a video regarding this”

“We will not allow our name to be strained. We want everything to be done properly.

“For instance, in Bauchi Local Government Area we reviewed lots of complaints and if you look at the demeanour of INEC staff have confirmed that there are issues of overvoting.

“By what has been prevented we are not satisfied with what has been presented and in the areas we have a comparative advantage, we have been a sideline. As far as we are concerned we are not accepting these results until something is done to amend it”