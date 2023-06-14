From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Labour Party member representing Aba South State Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Ihuoma Emeruwaa has been elected the Speaker of the 8th Abia State House of Assembly.

Elected deputy Speaker is the member representing Umuahia East State Constituency, Hon. Okezie Augustin Nmeregini, also as the of the Labour Party.

The election of the two principal officers of the state House of Assembly took many in the state by surprise since 11 members in the 24-member House, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has the majority number of elected members by a single party in the state.

Addressing the Honourable members after their inauguration, the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti extended his hands of fellowship to them in a collective effort to provide dividends of democracy to Abia people.

He restated his government would not tolerate excuses but reminded the members of the house that the expectations of Abia people are high.

The Governor enjoined them to have their constituents at the back of their minds as they did not make themselves and congratulated them on their elections and inauguration.

In his acceptance, the Speaker, Rt.Hon Emmanuel Ihuoma Emeruwa appreciated God for the opportunity and saluted Governor Alex Otti , the Labour Party and members of his constituency for their support.

While thanking his colleagues for electing him Speaker, he pledged to lead the House without prejudice but to serve with dedication.

The Clerk of the Abia State House, Mr. Johnpedro Irokansi had earlier administered the oath of office and allegiance on both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker as well as other members elect of the State House of Assembly.