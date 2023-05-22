From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ahead of the November 11 Kogi State governorship election, the Labour Party said its candidate, Adejoh Okeme, is a gift from God who needs the support of all to enable him to transform the state.

While speaking with newsmen on Monday in Lokoja, the publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Emmanuel Idakwo said, Okeme, the party’s flag bearer is the only candidate that has the capacity to rescue the state from its current decadence and squalor which the ruling party has thrown it into.

In his words: “I encourage all those agitating for a consensus candidate to look beyond all sentiments and support the Labour party which has the best candidate that is focused on issues and has the intelligence, energy, vision and clearness of purpose to turn things around if elected governor.

“Barrister Adejoh Okeme no doubt is fit for the task ahead. We must come together to support a candidate that is best seen as a Kogi consensus candidate. Together we can fix Kogi State,” he said.

Idakwo who expressed optimism that the Labour Party will soon take over Nigeria, said it is the only political party the general public trust to rescue the country.

He appealed to all Nigerians to be “peaceful and law-abiding” as the law was very clear about the position of the constitution on the just concluded general election when Nigerians clearly made their position known on who they wanted as their president.

According to him, “Section 134 of 1999 constitution as amended made it clear that 25% in 2/3 of 36 states is required and FCT. 2/3 of 36 states equals 24 states and FCT.

He said that “For those who argue that FCT is now seen as one of the states, if you add FCT to 36 states making 37, 2/3 of 37 is not 24 or 25.

The judiciary, he said has the responsibility to make this clear interpretation to save our democracy from total collapse.

“As patriotic citizens, we must have faith in the process, remain peaceful and law-abiding in this trying time,” he added.