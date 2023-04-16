From Fred Itua, Abuja

Almost two months after the Labour Party (LP) participated in the general elections, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Peace, Security, Good Governance, Equity and Justice, has descended heavily on security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), over its alleged continuous harassment of the opposition party.

The leading rights group warned that LP be left alone in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy and the rule of law.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja and signed by the national coordinator, James Okoronkwo, the pressure group lamented that ever since the LP made an impressive performance in the last general election by winning 35 seats in the National Assembly, 12 states in the presidential and the governorship of Abia state.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been occupying the LP national headquarters in Abuja and has denied Julius Abure – led leadership access to the facility, ahead of its preparation for the Imo State governorship election.

Continuing, the group decried the ongoing harassment and intimidation of the national chairman, Abure on trumped charges, “saying that he is a victim of political intimidation, abuse of power by the powers that be in the All Progressive Congress (APC) to weaken the Labour Party so that they cannot argue its case at the ongoing 2023 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.”

The group passed a vote of confidence in the national chairman for building “a structure-less political party in 6 months” to a formidable opposition party in Nigeria.