From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Winner of the Labour Party chairmanship primary election for Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State in the forthcoming election, Onaghise Osaretin Daniel-Ero, yesterday, said he was not sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He refuted the claim while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

Daniel-Ero said those peddling the rumours that he was being sponsored by the two major political parties in the state are those who are afraid of his victory in the forthcoming election.

He said they were shocked to their bone marrow and disappointed when they saw that their anointed candidates could not scale through the primaries but he did.

“I want to let my supporters understand that it is a rumour brought up by some persons within the party who felt they were destined and anointed to win the primaries yet they lost out,” Daniel-Ero said

He said those making the allegation should make bold to come out and prove it adding that he bought his form with his hard-earned money without help from anyone.

He said he is not disturbed by the rumour being peddled about his candidacy, rather how to deliver on his campaign promises to his people has remained his driving force.

He admonished all party faithful in the local government never to be distracted by what some individuals in the party are saying but should be committed to the bigger course, which is winning the election.