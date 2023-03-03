The winner of the Owerri Zone Senatorial election in Imo State, Sen. Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi has expressed profound gratitude to the people of the zone for their massive support in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, which brought about his victory.

While dedicating his victory to God, Onyewuchi, who was the Labour Party candidate in the election, stated that his victory was a reflection of the wishes of the good people of Owerri Zone and a confirmation that power has truly returned to the people.

In a statement issued in Owerri, he affirmed that the massive turnout of people at the election despite all the challenges was a demonstration of the confidence the people repose in his representation and in the Labour Party as an agent of change. He reiterated his commitment to deliver on the expectations of the people of the zone.

“Your votes is an attestation to the confidence you repose in me. You have through your overwhelming votes handed over to me your mandates, and I reassure you of my responsibility to deliver on this mandates, “the statement read.

Sen. Onyewuchi expressed gratitude to God for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

He said the victory has further strengthened him in his avowed commitment to present a strong voice for the zone as well as ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Senator Onyewuchi said his second tenure in the Senate will focus on more projects in the senatorial zone and sponsorship of bills that will strengthen national institutions and create more jobs for the youths of Owerri Zone.

He particularly commended members of his campaign council at all levels, his teeming supporters and the Labour Party for their hard work and dedications while assuring of his support to ensure that the stolen mandates of Labour Party candidates at the election are recovered.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sen. Onyewuchi winner of Owerri Zone senatorial election, having defeated Barr. Uche Onyeaguocha of the PDP and Prince Alex Mbata of the APC among others.