From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Organised Labour has directed its members to immediately withdraw services and shutdown Imo State indefinitely while public and private workers all over the federation are to withdraw their services by midnight of Tuesday, November 14, if the demands are still unmet.

The declaration was made in a communique issued and co-signed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Deputy President Adewale Adeyanj and President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo after a joint the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Abuja, yesterday.

Labour said the decision to embark on an industrial action in Imo State was purely in keeping with its earlier resolution, adding that the government under Hope Uzodimma has continued to abuse the rights and privileges of workers in the state as it had refused to implement earlier agreements entered with the union concerning workers welfare.

On Friday, Labour had announced it would embark on a nationwide strike after President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, was arrested and brutalised in Owerri during a protest.

The labour centres gave some conditions to shelve the strike which included, investigation and deployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo; sack of the Area Commander of the Police and all other Officers and Men in Owerri through whom the Police Commissioner supervised the the attack; as well as the arrest and immediate prosecution of Mr. Nwaneri Chinasa, aid to Uzodinma.

They also asked for an immediate, independent and unbiased thorough professional medical examination of all victims of the attack; immediate restoration of all properties lost and urgent implementation of all the outstanding Industrial Relations agreements previously entered with the state government.

The communique released after yesterday’s emergency meeting read in part: “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NIC) and the Trade Union Congress ofNigeria (TUC) joint National Executive Council (NEC) convened to conduct a comprehensive review of the progress made in executing its directive to initiate an industrial action in Imo state.

“This decision was prompted by a series of infractions and encroachments on the rights of workers within the state. During the meeting, the council deliberated on the distressing incident involving the abduction and assault of the NIC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“Additionally, the council addressed the appalling acts of violence and bloodshed inflicted upon him and fellow workers, who had assembled at the NIC Imo State Secretariat in compliance with the directive on Imo State. These acts were perpetrated by the Imo State government, acting under the guidance of the governor and in collaboration with the Nigeria Police. The Joint NEC-in-session unanimously condemned in very strong terms the brutal and beastly actions of Hope Uzodimma, his goons and the Nigeria Police.

“To this end, the joint NC/TUC NEC-in-session observed that whereas: “The decision to embark on an industrial action in Imo state was purely in keeping with our earlier resolution; the Imo state Government under Hope Uzodimma heartlessly continues in its abuse of the rights and privileges of workers in the state as well as Refusal to Implement Previous Agreements.

“Consequently, the NIC/TUC NEC-in-Session resolved a s follows: To order the immediate withdrawal of services and shutdown of Imo state beginning midnight today. All workers and affiliates are expected to ensure compliance from wherever they are.

“All flights into and out of Imo state, fuel supplies and Electricity be stopped immediately as applicable. All Public and Private Sector workers are to immediately down tools indefinitely.

“That if our demands are still unmet, workers all over the federation shall join in withdrawing their services by Midnight Tuesday, the 14th of November, 2023. All State Council of NLC and TUC and affiliates are by this resolution mandated to ensure full compliance with NEC’s decision.”