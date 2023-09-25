…MINILS DG calls for truce

The director-general, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, Mr. Issa Aremu, has called for a truce between the Federal Government and the organised labour to avert another strike.

Speaking in Ilorin at the weekend, Aremu noted that the organised labour’s threat to embark on industrial action was preventable.

According to Aremu, the threat of the strike could be attributed to the attendant hardship of fuel subsidy withdrawal and other sundry economic issues.

He expressed optimism that the two parties would soon find a common ground to avert the looming industrial action.

The MINILS director-general also advised the federal government and labour unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to return to a “rewarding negotiations and compromises” to prevent the strike.

He expressed that actions of President Bola Tinubu in the last few months of his inauguration showed that he is concerned about the plight of every Nigerian.

Aremu said the two Ministers of Labour have also signified their readiness to sustain the ongoing negotiations with the organised labour.

He said, “Strikes are just the means, not the end. The end is improved welfare for working men and women at these challenging times. I know that President Tinubu is concerned about the plight of all. His quotable quote is ‘let the poor breath’.

“The Honourable Minister of Labour, Simon Lanlong, and Minister of State Labour, Ikiru, have also demonstrated commitment to dialogue with NLC and TUC. Strikes are therefore preventable.”

He emphasized that both government and organised labour will soon find a common ground, stating, “Strike is certainly not inevitable, indeed it is preventable but through rewarding negotiations and compromises by the two parties.”

Recall that the NLC had issued an ultimatum to the federal government to provide wage award, palliatives and other relief packages to the masses in view of the pain that characterized the removal of fuel subsidy.