From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Workers in Katsina State under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have decried the precarious state of insecurity in the area, urging the incoming administration to find an enduring solution to the problem.

Speaking on Monday on the occasion of the Workers’ Day celebration at the Dikko Stadium, the NLC Chairman, Hussaini Hamisu, regretted that the seemingly endless state of insecurity has tended to reduce the collective capacity of workers to carry out their lawful duties at the various workplaces.

According to him, “We, the organised Labour in the state find it pertinent to list some challenges affecting the workers and good people of Katsina State and decided to

present these obstacles hoping for adequate and proper consideration to address them for the best interest of all, which include; payment of gratuity.

“The organised Labour is drawing the attention of the incoming administration to consider the situation of the retired workers and expedite the process for the payment.

“The issue of insecurity is another matter of serious concern. “Except politicians who are heavily guarded, no one is safe anymore whether you are at home or your workplace, the market or worship places, or even walking on the streets. “Kidnappers in the North- Western parts of the country continue to render women and children widows, fatherless and homeless, many people have been displaced.

“It is safe to say that these are some of the challenges the new administration will inherit.

“We commend the state government and our security agencies for doing their best to improve the security of lives and property of the ordinary citizens of the state especially in the affected frontline Local Governments Areas.

“We urge the incoming administration to take the issue of insecurity with all the seriousness it requires as widely manifested in their campaign to end the menace.

“Restoration of 27.5 per cent teachers’ allowances and approval of 65/40 retirement and years of service and the need to overhaul local government pension board.”