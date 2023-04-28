By Vivian Onyebukwa

Urban gospel artiste, Ogocity, has released another powerful single, titled: “I AM”, featuring Dr. Peter Flourish, Founder of “The Logic Church”, Lagos, Nigeria.

“I Am” hits the air waves April 28, 2023. Ogocity assures that the new single will ensure Christians and listeners to realize that they have a victorious life in Jesus Christ.

It is a spirit-filled new single rooted in 2nd Corinthians 5:21, and serves as a reminder of the finished work of the cross and the divine exchange that occurred, where Jesus took masses’ punishment for sin and bestowed upon them His righteousness.

With a distinct style of praise and worship, Ogocity’s career took off in 2017 with hits like “I’ll Be There” and “For You,” which resonated with their emphasis on the importance of love and being present for loved ones.

Her most recent release, “Citizen,” featuring Gerald Bishung, received widespread acclaim from both media and listeners alike, as it got the world dancing to its anthemic beats.

“I Am”, produced by the acclaimed hit maker, Hills-Play also features a powerful, impactful charge delivered by the incomparable Dr Flourish Peters.

She expressed her excitement about the new single, saying, “I am thrilled to share this new song with the world. ‘I Am,’ is a declaration of the truth that we are made righteous in Christ Jesus. The believer in Christ needs to know of their identity and this song establishes that. I believe this song will raise a generation that walks in the freedom and knowledge of the finished work of Jesus and I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Dr. Peter Flourish, whose powerful message adds depth to the song.”

As a rising star in the urban gospel music scene, she has garnered a strong following for her unique style, powerful vocals, and inspirational lyrics.

“I Am”, she stated, is expected to be another hit that continues to touch lives and spread a message of hope and faith. “It is now available on all major streaming platforms. Ogocity and Dr. Peter Flourish can be followed on social media platforms @Ogocity and @flourishpeters, respectively. Don’t miss out on this uplifting and empowering song that reminds believers of their true identity in Christ Jesus”, she added.