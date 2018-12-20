NAN

Cosmestic mogul, Kylie Jenner has tied rapper, Jay Z as the 5th American wealthiest celebrity in 2018 with networths of $900 billion each, according to Forbes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list, released on Wednesday, ranks the wealthiest American celebrities based on fortune they have amassed off their fame.

21-year-old Jenner, who is new to the list, made the bulk of her fortune through Kylie Cosmestics which has raked in more than $630 million in makeup.

The company was founded two years ago and she interacts directly with her customers through her 168 million-plus social media followers.

In July, Forbes revealed that Jenner owns 100 percent of the ‘bare-bones’ business, a stake valuable enough to put her among America’s Richest Self-Made Women when she covered it’s front page.

Meanwhile, Jay Z was ranked as the biggest dollar gainer despite tying with Jenner. His net worth is up $90 million from 2017′s figure thanks to lucrative stakes in several companies.

These include Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, plus holdings in his entertainment empire Roc Nation and streaming service Tidal.

NAN reports that in February, Jay Z was crowned the richest hip-hop mogul in the business overtaking longtime champ, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

According to Forbes, “America’s 10 wealthiest celebrities hold a combined fortune of $18.7 billion, more than the GDP of Iceland.”

Forbes‘ third annual ranking of the net worths of the famous boasted the biggest cumulative figure since they began tallying totals, up 4 percent from 2017′s $18 billion.

Top on the list is Star Trek’s founder, George Lucas with an estimated $5.4 billion which largely came from the fortune he pocketed when his Lucasfilm Production Company sold to Disney for $4.1 billion in 2012.

He edges fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg ( $3.7 billion) and media mogul Oprah ($2.8 billion).

Michael Jordan ($1.7 billion) climbs up the ranking with a $400 million net worth increase derived from his sneaker fortune and a 90 percent stake in the increasingly valuable Charlotte Hornets.